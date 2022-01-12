US Markets
GS

HR software company Justworks delays U.S. IPO plans

Contributor
Mehnaz Yasmin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Justworks Inc said on Wednesday it has postponed its initial public offering (IPO) in the United States, citing market conditions.

Adds IPO details, company background

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Justworks Inc said on Wednesday it has postponed its initial public offering (IPO) in the United States, citing market conditions.

The New York-based company had hoped to sell 7 million shares between $29 and $32 apiece to fetch $224 million at its top end, according to a filing early this month.

The company's decision to delay its IPO comes amid a recent sell-off in technology stocks and the poor stock market performance of several companies that went public in 2021.

More than 60% of companies that went public last year are currently trading below their IPO price, according to data from Refinitiv.

Found in 2012, Justworks' cloud-based platform enables small- and medium-sized businesses to handle payroll, benefits, compliance and human resources. In 2020, it acquired Boomr, which automates the process of tracking work hours for employees.

The company was planning to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the symbol "JW".

Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N, JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N and Bank of America Corp BAC.N were the lead underwriters for the offering.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Mehnaz.Yasmin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GS JPM BAC JW

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular