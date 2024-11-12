H&R REIT Strengthens Portfolio Amid Economic Challenges

H&R Real Estate ate Staple (TSE:HR.UN) has released an update.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust reports strong third-quarter results, highlighting the successful execution of its strategic repositioning plan. The company has sold or has under contract real estate assets totaling approximately $438.4 million, focusing on growing its residential and industrial segments. This shift has expanded these segments to 66% of the total portfolio, despite challenging economic conditions.

