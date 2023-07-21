HR Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (Symbol: HR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.66, changing hands as high as $19.91 per share. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HR's low point in its 52 week range is $17.67 per share, with $26.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.89.

