HR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (Symbol: HR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $16.71, changing hands as low as $16.69 per share. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HR's low point in its 52 week range is $14.09 per share, with $18.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.73.

