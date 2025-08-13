H&R Block's Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Improve Year Over Year

H&R Block, Inc. HRB reported mixed results in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues beating the same.

HRB reported adjusted earnings (adjusting 7 cents from non-recurring items) of $2.27 per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 19.2% but gained 20.1% from the year-ago reported figure. However, total revenues of $1.11 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.7% and increased 4.6% year over year.

H&R Block shares have declined 9.5% over the past year, outperforming the 12.8% fall of the industry it belongs to.

HRB’s Quarterly Numbers

Revenues from U.S. tax preparation and related services were $975.5 million, up 5% year over year. Revenues from Financial services totaled $16.1 million, marking a year-over-year decline of 14.6%. International revenues of $89.9 million increased 1.3%. Wave revenues registered a jump of 14.4% to $29.54 million.

H&R Block exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $210.28 million and $983.28 million at the end of fiscal 2025. Long-term debt was $1.14 billion compared with $1.49 billion in the June-end quarter of 2024. The company used $680.89 million of cash in operating activities, while capex was $82.03 million.

HRB’s FY25 Outlook

For fiscal 2026, H&R Block expects revenues in the band of $3.875-$3.895 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $3.72 billion.

The company expects adjusted earnings per share (EPS) in the range of $4.85-$5.00. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings stands at $5.22. HRB expects EBITDA between $1.015 million and $1.035 billion. The effective tax rate is expected to be 25%.

