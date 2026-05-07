H&R Block's Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Increase Y/Y

H&R Block Inc. HRB reported impressive third-quarter fiscal 2026 results, with both earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

HRB’s adjusted earnings of $6.02 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.8% and increased 11.9% year over year. Revenues of $2.4 billion topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.5% and rose 5.3% year over year.

H&R Block, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

H&R Block, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | H&R Block, Inc. Quote

Over the past year, HRB shares have declined 49.7% compared with the industry's 24.9% decline. The Zacks S&P 500 composite has gained 33.4% in the said time frame.

HRB’s Quarterly Numbers

Revenues from U.S. tax preparation and related services were $2.2 billion, up 5.1% year over year. Revenues from Financial services totaled $54.8 million, marking a marginal year-over-year rise. International revenues of $70 million rose 16%, while Wave revenues jumped 11.8% to $29.9 million.

Key Balance Sheet & Cash Flow Figures of HRB

H&R Block exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $867 million. Long-term debt was $1.5 billion compared with $2.4 billion at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2026. The company generated $1.5 billion of cash in operating activities, while capital expenditures totaled $18.4 million.

Fiscal 2026 Guidance of HRB

HRB guided adjusted earnings in the range of $5.10-$5.20 per share for fiscal 2026. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is $4.98.

Revenues are expected to be between $3.910 billion and $3.920 billion. The consensus estimate for the same stands at $3.89 billion.

The company guided EBITDA between $1.025 billion and $1.035 billion and an effective tax rate of 14%.

Currently, H&R Block carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Earnings Snapshots

Equifax Inc. EFX reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2026 results. EFX’s adjusted earnings per share of $1.86 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.1% and increased 21.6% from the year-ago quarter. EFX’s revenues of $1.6 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 2.3% and improved 14.4% year over year.

Waste Connections, Inc. WCN posted impressive first-quarter 2026 results. WCN’s adjusted earnings of $1.23 per share outpaced the consensus mark by 3.4% and rose 8.9% from the year-ago quarter. WCN’s total revenues of $2.37 billion beat the consensus mark by 0.7% and increased 6.4% year over year.

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