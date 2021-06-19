H&R Block's (NYSE:HRB) Dividend Will Be Increased To US$0.27

The board of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 1st of July to US$0.27. This makes the dividend yield 4.5%, which is above the industry average.

H&R Block's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. However, prior to this announcement, H&R Block's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

EPS is set to fall by 10.0% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 39%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

H&R Block Has A Solid Track Record

NYSE:HRB Historic Dividend June 19th 2021

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2011, the first annual payment was US$0.60, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$1.08. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.1% a year over that time. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. We are encouraged to see that H&R Block has grown earnings per share at 15% per year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

H&R Block Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for H&R Block (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

