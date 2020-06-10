H&R Block's (HRB) Q4 Earnings, Revenues to be Hit by Coronavirus

H&R Block, Inc. HRB is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results on Jun 16, after the bell.

Shares of the company have declined 18.6% year to date, compared with the 4.8% decline of the industry it belongs to.

Q4 Results to Reflect Impacts of the Pandemic

H&R Block’s financial performance in the to-be-reported quarter is expected to have been significantly impacted by a delayed tax season in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The deadline for Federal filing has been extended to Jul 15. Moreover, as small businesses have been badly hit by the pandemic, volumes through the company’s Wave payments platform are likely to be low.

Notably, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.73 billion, indicating year-over-year decline of 25.6%. In third-quarter fiscal 2020, revenues of $519.2 million increased 10.9% year over year.

The consensus estimate for H&R Block’s earnings is pegged at $3.01, indicating year-over-year decline of 30.3%. In third-quarter fiscal 2020, the company incurred loss of 59 cents per share that increased 1.7% year over year.

Recent Performance of Some Other Business Services Companies

S&P Global Inc.’s SPGI first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $2.73 beat the consensus mark by 15.7% and improved 29.4% year over year on the back of revenue growth, benefits of productivity initiatives and reduced business travel. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

IQVIA Holdings Inc.’s IQV first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.50 beat the consensus mark by 1.4% but decreased 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. The reported figure lies within the guided range of $1.46-$1.51. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Insperity, Inc.’s NSP first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $1.70 per share beat the consensus mark by 5.6% but decreased 14.1% year over year. The reported figure matched the higher end of the guided range of $1.61-$1.70. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

