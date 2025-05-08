H&R Block's Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q3

H&R Block, Inc. HRB reported impressive results in the third quarter of fiscal 2025, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

HRB reported adjusted earnings (adjusting 7 cents from non-recurring items) of $5.38 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.1% and gained 8.9% from the year-ago reported figure. Total revenues of $2.28 billion marginally beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.4% and increased 4.2% year over year.

H&R Block, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

H&R Block, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | H&R Block, Inc. Quote

H&R Block shares have rallied 25.3% over the past year, outperforming the 18% decline of the industry it belongs to.

HRB’s Quarterly Numbers

Revenues from U.S. tax preparation and related services were $2.14 million, down 5.2% year over year. Revenues from Financial services were $54.5 million, marking a year-over-year decline of 12.6%. International revenues of $60.4 million decreased 11.5%. Wave revenues registered an increase of 13.3% to $26.7 million.

H&R Block exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $773 million compared with $794.6 million at the end of the year-ago quarter. Long-term debt was $1.14 billion compared with $1.5 billion in the March-end quarter of 2024. The company used $429.3 million of cash in operating activities, while capex was $71.8 million.

HRB’s FY25 Outlook

For fiscal 2025, H&R Block expects revenues in the band of $3.69-$3.75 billion. The midpoint ($3.72 billion) of the guided range is in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

The company expects adjusted earnings per share (EPS) in the range of $5.15-$5.35. The midpoint ($5.25) of the guided range is above the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings of $5.23. HRB expects EBITDA between $975 million and $1.02 billion. The effective tax rate is expected to be 13%.

H&R Block currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Snapshot

Fiserv, Inc. FI reported mixed first-quarter 2025 results. The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while revenues missed the mark.

FI’s adjusted earnings per share of $2.14 beat the consensus mark by 2.9% and gained 13.8% year over year. Adjusted revenues of $4.8 billion lagged the consensus estimate by 1.6% but rose 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. (See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. IPG reported mixed first-quarter 2025 results. The company’s earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while revenues missed the mark.

IPG’s adjusted earnings of 33 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10% but decreased 8.3% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues before billable expenses (net revenues) of $2 billion missed the consensus estimate by a slight margin and declined 20% year over year. Total revenues of $2.3 billion decreased 7.2% year over year but outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2 billion.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (IPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fiserv, Inc. (FI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.