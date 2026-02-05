H&R Block Stock Declines 7.1% Since Reporting Fiscal Q2 Loss

H&R Block Inc.'s HRB second-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

The stock has declined 7.1% since the release of results on Feb. 3, reflecting its loss and weak earnings guidance for fiscal 2026.

HRB guided adjusted earnings in the range of $4.85-$5.00 per share for fiscal 2026, the midpoint of which ($4.92 per share) is lower than the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.94.

The company reported second-quarter loss of $1.84 per share, which was 6.1% narrower than the consensus estimate but 6.4% wider year over year. Revenues of $198.9 million beat the consensus mark by 6.8% and increased 11.1% from the year-ago quarter.

H&R Block, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

H&R Block, Inc. price-eps-surprise | H&R Block, Inc. Quote

HRB’s Quarterly Numbers

Revenues from U.S. tax preparation and related services were $111.8 million, up 13.8% year over year. Revenues from Financial services totaled $22.6 million, marking a marginal year-over-year rise. International revenues of $34.7 million rose 9.1%. Wave revenues registered a jump of 12.1% to $29.8 million.

Key Balance Sheet & Cash Flow Figures

H&R Block exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $349.2 million. Long-term debt was $2.5 billion, compared with $1.7 billion at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2026. The company used $614 million of cash in operating activities, while capital expenditures were $35.6 million.

Fiscal 2026 Guidance

Revenues are expected to be between $3.875 billion and $3.895 billion. The midpoint ($3.885 billion) of the guided range is slightly above the consensus earnings estimate of $3.88 billion, signaling no earnings improvement and static demand.

The company guided EBITDA between $1.015 billion and $1.035 billion and an effective tax rate of 43% for fiscal 2026. HRB currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Earnings Snapshots

Trane Technologies TT reported impressive fourth-quarter 2025 results.TT’s quarterly earnings of $2.86 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.4% and increased 9.6% from the year-ago quarter.

TT’s total revenues of $5.1 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.3% and increased 5.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Booz Allen Hamilton BAH registered mixed results for the third-quarter fiscal 2026. BAH’s earnings per share of $1.77 beat the consensus mark by 40.5% and increased 14.2% from the year-ago quarter.

BAH’s revenues of $2.6 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.9% and declined 10.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Trane Technologies plc (TT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.