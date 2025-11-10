H&R Block Stock Declines 3.5% Since Reporting Fiscal Q1 Loss

H&R Block, Inc. HRB reported an adjusted loss (adjusting for 6 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.20 per share in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 compared with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.40 per share and a year-ago loss of $1.17 per share. Total revenues of $203.6 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.1% and increased 5.03% year over year.

Bottom-line weakness in the quarter and weak fiscal 2026 guidance caused the company’s shares to decline 3.5% since the release of results on Nov. 6.

HRB expects fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) in the range of $4.85-$5.00. The mid-point ($4.925) of the guided range is below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.94.

HRB’s Quarterly Numbers

Revenues from U.S. tax preparation and related services were $100.19 million, up 6.9% year over year. Revenues from Financial services totaled $7.85 million, marking a year-over-year decline of 11.04%. International revenues of $65.7 million increased 1.2%. Wave revenues registered a jump of 13% to $29.85 million.

H&R Block exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $376.4 million. Long-term debt was $1.73 billion, compared with $1.14 billion at the June-end quarter of fiscal 2025. The company used $356.8 million of cash in operating activities, while capex was $13.19 million.

HRB’s FY26 Outlook

For fiscal 2026, H&R Block expects revenues in the band of $3.875-$3.895 billion. The mid-point of the guided range ($3.885 billion) is just above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.88 billion.

HRB expects EBITDA between $1.015 million and $1.035 billion. The effective tax rate is expected to be approximately 25%.

H&R Block currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

