Is H&R Block Stock a Buy After Prevatt Capital Purchased Shares Worth $12.6 Million?

Key Points

Prevatt Capital added 360,000 shares, with estimated transaction value of $12.55 million based on quarterly average pricing.

The quarter-end position value increased by $7.28 million, reflecting both trading activity and stock price moves.

Prevatt Capital's stake now totals 710,000 shares, valued at $22.54 million.

Post-trade, H&R Block represents 6.07% of fund AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings.

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What happened

According to an SEC filing dated April 27, 2026, Prevatt Capital Ltd increased its holding in H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) by 360,000 shares during the first quarter of 2026.

The estimated transaction value was $12.55 million, calculated using the mean unadjusted closing price for the quarter. The quarter-end value of the position increased by $7.28 million, reflecting both new purchases and stock price changes.

What else to know

Prevatt Capital Ltd bought more H&R Block, bringing the stake to 6.07% of its 13F reportable AUM.

Top five holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: CARG: $84.27 million (22.7% of AUM) NASDAQ: CME: $47.85 million (12.9% of AUM) NASDAQ: GTX: $40.88 million (11.0% of AUM) NASDAQ: BKNG: $36.55 million (9.8% of AUM) NYSE: PHIN: $26.01 million (7.0% of AUM)

As of April 24, 2026, shares were priced at $30.26, down 46.6% in the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 77.19 percentage points.

Dividend yield stands at 5.31%, forward P/E is 5.51, and EV/EBITDA is 6.83.

The position was previously 4.4% of the fund's AUM as of the prior quarter.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $3.79 billion Net Income (TTM) $611.01 million Dividend Yield 5.31% Price (as of market close 2026-04-24) $30.26

Company Snapshot

H&R Block offers assisted and DIY income tax return preparation services, refund-related financial products, and small business financial solutions across the United States, Canada, and Australia.

It generates revenue primarily through tax preparation fees, financial products such as refund transfers and prepaid cards, and franchise operations.

The company serves individual taxpayers and small businesses seeking tax filing, refund management, and related financial services.

H&R Block operates a large-scale tax preparation business with a diversified service portfolio, leveraging both company-owned and franchised retail locations as well as digital platforms. The company’s strategy centers on providing accessible tax solutions and value-added financial products to a broad customer base.

What this transaction means for investors

Prevatt Capital’s first quarter purchase of 360,000 shares in H&R Block is noteworthy because the hedge fund boosted its stake, suggesting it’s bullish on the stock. With only 11 holdings, Prevatt Capital is focused only on a handful of equities, reinforcing the idea it has a positive outlook towards H&R Block.

The stock hit a 52-week low of $28.16 in February, and that may have been the catalyst for Prevatt Capital’s additional investment. After all, H&R Block was entering the busy tax season in Q1, and if its business ends up exceeding Wall Street’s expectations, shares could soar.

H&R Block exited its fiscal second quarter, ended Dec. 31, with sales of $198.9 million, a strong 11% year-over-year increase. Yet the shares are down as Wall Street worries artificial intelligence could disrupt the company’s business over the long term.

With its share price down, H&R Block’s stock valuation looks attractive. Its price-to-sales ratio of one is around a multi-year low, suggesting shares are cheap. If you believe H&R Block can remain resilient against the AI threat, then now is a good time to buy.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Booking Holdings, CME Group, and CarGurus. The Motley Fool recommends Garrett Motion and Phinia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.