H&R Block Reports Positive Start to Fiscal 2025

November 07, 2024 — 11:14 pm EST

H&R Block ( (HRB) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information H&R Block presented to its investors.

H&R Block, Inc. is a company known for its global tax preparation services, financial products, and small-business solutions, blending digital innovation with human expertise to assist clients in managing their finances and tax-related needs.

H&R Block reported a strong start to fiscal 2025, with a 5% increase in revenue for the first quarter. The company also repurchased $210 million of shares, reaffirming its fiscal year outlook and focusing on operational improvements.

The company generated $193.8 million in total revenue, driven by increased office volumes and higher international tax preparation revenues. Despite a rise in operating expenses, mainly due to higher wages and legal expenses, the company remains committed to its share repurchase program. However, it reported a pretax loss of $232.3 million, and its loss per share increased due to the higher pretax loss and fewer shares outstanding.

Furthermore, H&R Block announced a quarterly dividend of $0.375 per share for shareholders and continues to maintain a significant remaining balance in its share repurchase program. The company has returned over $4.1 billion to shareholders since 2016.

Looking ahead, H&R Block maintains a positive outlook for fiscal 2025, expecting revenue between $3.69 and $3.75 billion and adjusted diluted EPS in the range of $5.15 to $5.35, reflecting its strategic focus on enhancing client experiences and delivering robust financial performance.

