H&R Block Raises FY22 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Tax preparation company H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) lifted its fiscal 2022 outlook attributing strong tax season performance as the reason.

The company now expects revenues between $3.38 billion and $3.43 billion for the year ahead. Earlier, revenues were expected to be in the range of $3.25 to $3.35 billion. On average, 4 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $3.3 billion in fiscal 2022.

Earlier, EBITDA was expected to be in the range of $765 to $815 million. In the revised guidance, EBITDA is expected between $850 million and $875 million.

