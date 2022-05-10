H&R Block Q3 22 Earnings Conference Call At 4:30 PM ET

(RTTNews) - H&R Block Inc. (HRB) will host a conference call at 4:30 PM ET on May 10, 2022, to discuss Q3 22 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://investors.hrblock.com

To listen to the call, dial (866) 987-6821 (US) or (630) 652-5951 (International), Conference ID: 8081918.

For a replay call, dial (855) 859-2056 (US) or (404) 537-3406 (International) with conference ID 8081918.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.