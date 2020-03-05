Markets
H&R Block Q3 20 Earnings Conference Call At 4:30 PM ET

(RTTNews) - H&R Block Inc. (HRB) will host a conference call at 4:30 PM ET on March 5, 2020, to discuss Q3 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://investors.hrblock.com

To listen to the call, dial (866) 987-6821 (US) or (630) 652-5951 (International), Conference ID: 7830599.

For a replay call, dial (855) 859-2056 (U.S./Canada) or (404) 537-3406 (International). The conference ID is 7830599.

