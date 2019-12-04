Markets
H&R Block Q2 20 Earnings Conference Call At 4:30 PM ET

(RTTNews) - H&R Block Inc. (HRB) will host a conference call at 4:30 PM ET on December 4, 2019, to discuss Q2 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://investors.hrblock.com

To listen to the call, dial (866) 987-6821 (US) or (630) 652-5951 (International), Conference ID: 9677027.

For a replay call, dial (855) 859-2056 (US) or (404) 537-3406 (International) with conference ID 9677027.

