H&R Block Partners with Tinder to Launch Sweepstakes Supporting Singles on National Singles Awareness Day

H&R Block and Tinder are launching a sweepstakes for singles to win cash prizes during tax season.

H&R Block has partnered with Tinder to celebrate National Singles Awareness Day on February 15, 2025, by offering a sweepstakes aimed at providing financial support to singles. The initiative recognizes the economic challenges faced by individuals, especially during tax season, where average refunds for single filers fall short compared to married couples. Beginning February 15 and running through March 15, participants can enter for a chance to win $1,777 through the Tinder app or TikTok account, with eligibility limited to U.S. residents aged 18 and older. This collaboration reflects a growing awareness of the importance of financial stability in relationships, as highlighted by a recent survey indicating it is a sought-after trait in potential partners. H&R Block aims to make tax filing simpler for its audience, especially targeting Gen Z, which comprises a significant portion of their clientele. For further details and participation in the sweepstakes, interested individuals can check Tinder’s social media and H&R Block's official website.

H&R Block's partnership with Tinder to host a sweepstakes showcases the company’s innovative marketing strategy aimed at engaging younger audiences, particularly Gen Z, where 87% of their customer base is single.

The sweepstakes offering a cash prize of $1,777 is significant as it addresses the financial challenges faced by single filers, thereby reinforcing H&R Block's commitment to supporting customers during tax season.

This collaboration positions H&R Block as a relatable and supportive brand for singles, highlighting the importance of financial wellness in personal relationships and aligning the company with modern dating trends.

By leveraging Tinder's extensive user base and popularity among younger demographics, H&R Block enhances its visibility and relevance in the increasingly competitive tax preparation market.

The partnership with Tinder and the associated sweepstakes can be seen as trivializing a serious financial issue, potentially undermining H&R Block's brand image as a serious tax preparation service.

The press release highlights significant financial disparities between single and married filers, which may draw negative attention to the company’s focus on vulnerable demographics during tax season.

The reliance on trendy marketing strategies like the partnership with Tinder may indicate a lack of more substantive and traditional approaches to financial assistance, raising concerns about the depth of H&R Block's commitment to financial education and support.

Full Release



–



–



recognizing that navigating money matters alone can be tough, and a little support goes a long way.





Beyond daily expenses, tax season sheds light on the financial disparities between singles and couples. In 2022, single filers received an average refund of $1,777, while married couples received an average refund of $2,620, and heads of household received more than three times what single filers received



1



.





"Married couples often benefit from a lower effective tax rate and a larger refund when they file jointly, combining their income, deductions and credits," said Andy Phillips, Vice President, H&R Block's The Tax Institute. "Meanwhile, the lower refund size for single filers is likely the result of other factors, such as single filers being less likely to claim child-related tax credits than head of household or married filers."







Easing Financial Challenges







To help ease the financial challenges some singles may face, H&R Block and Tinder are hosting a sweepstakes that will run from Feb. 15 to March 15. How does it work? Starting on National Singles Awareness Day, Tinder users can enter for a chance to win $1,777, accessible in the Tinder app or Tinder's TikTok bio. Entrants must be 18+ and a U.S. resident



2



. See



here



for more information and to enter for a chance to win on Feb. 15.





What many know is that financial wellness is not just personal



–



it shapes relationships, starting with the one you have with yourself. And, in the dating world, financial stability is now a top priority.





A survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Tinder found that one of the top traits men and women seek in a potential partner is financial stability (20%), along with loyalty (48%), attractiveness (42%) and honesty (37%). Reflecting this trend, "finance" became the second most popular Tinder bio mention in 2024, surging 82% from the year prior



3



.







Filing Taxes: Almost As Easy As Tinder's Swipe Experience





e







®







Expe





rience







This is not H&R Block's first partnership focused on navigating the world of taxes and finances as a single person. During the 2024 tax season, H&R Block broke the traditional marketing mold by creating Responsibility Island, a parody that aired on Roku and YouTube and is based on well-known and loved reality TV dating shows. Responsibility Island featured a group of young adults who think they are embarking on the latest dating show journey. To their surprise, what they thought would be an adventure to find true love is a responsibility boot camp. The show followed cast members as they took on a gauntlet of challenges in adulting designed to teach self-reliance and productivity. In the finale, they faced the mother of all responsibility to get off the island – filing their own taxes.





"At H&R Block, we want to make filing your taxes as easy as the Swipe Experience," said Jill Cress, Chief Marketing and Experience Officer, H&R Block. "We are thrilled to be partnering with Tinder to connect with their audience and meet Gen Z customers where they are. After all, 87% of our Gen Z customer base is single. While we cannot guarantee a perfect match, we can guarantee stress-free filing that is accessible for everyone."





For more information on the sweepstakes, check out the



Official Rules



on Feb. 15, and head to Tinder’s



Tik Tok



and Instagram, keeping an eye out for a guest appearance from one of the beloved stars from



Responsibility Island



. You might hear a few hints dropped on what is to come for the show’s cast later this tax season.





To learn more about H&R Block’s tax preparation services, many ways to file, and year-round financial support, visit



hrblock.com



. For media assets, visit



hrblock.com/tax-center/newsroom



or for a downloadable Tax Season 2025 media kit, visit



https://www.hrblock.com/tax-center/media-kit/tax-season-2025/



. And for helpful tips and information, follow us on



TikTok



,



Instagram



, and



Facebook



.







About H&R Block







H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global





tax preparation services





,





financial products





, and





small-business solutions





. The company blends digital innovation with human expertise and care as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time and also be better with money using its mobile banking app,





Spruce





. Through





Block Advisors





and





Wave





, the company helps small-business owners thrive with year-round bookkeeping, payroll, advisory, and payment processing solutions. For more information, visit





H&R Block News





.







About Tinder







Launched in 2012, Tinder® revolutionized how people meet, growing from 1 match to one billion matches in just two years. This rapid growth demonstrates its ability to fulfill a fundamental human need: real connection. Today, the app has been downloaded over 630 million times, leading to over 97 billion matches, serving approximately 50 million users per month in 190 countries and 45+ languages - a scale unmatched by any other app in the category. In 2024, Tinder won four Effie Awards for its first-ever global brand campaign, It Starts with a Swipe™.





Tinder



®



, Swipe



®



, the flame logo, and It Starts with a Swipe



™



are registered trademarks of Tinder LLC.



























