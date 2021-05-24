H&R Block Now Sees FY21 Below Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) on Monday released preliminary results for the 2021 U.S. tax season, reflecting strong growth in tax return volume and estimated market share gains both overall and in the Assisted category.

The company said it would have substantially exceeded its prior outlook for both revenue and earnings had the fiscal year 2021 included the complete 2021 tax season. Because the tax season was extended through May 17, 2021, beyond the April 30 fiscal year, the Company is now anticipating fiscal 2021 results as follows:

For fiscal 2021, the company now projects earnings in a range of $3.08 to $3.11 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $3.36 to $3.39 per share on revenues between $3.400 billion and $3.415 billion.

On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.28 per share on revenues of $3.45 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

