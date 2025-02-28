H&R Block Launches Innovative Tax-Themed Experience in Roblox Games for Gen Z Gamers

H&R Block has launched a tax-themed experience in Roblox to educate Gen Z gamers about tax obligations and 1099 forms.

H&R Block has introduced an innovative tax-themed gaming experience within popular Roblox games, Mega Mansion Tycoon and Club Roblox, targeting users aged 18 and older. Launched on February 28, 2025, this initiative aims to educate young adult gamers, particularly Gen Z, on their tax obligations as they may not be aware of potential earnings requiring a 1099 form next year. The immersive experience features H&R Block-branded content and interactive elements, including the character Max, a "TaxCot," who assists players in navigating tax-related tasks within the games. With a significant portion of Roblox's audience being Gen Z, H&R Block's strategy focuses on authentic engagement rather than traditional advertising, highlighting the importance of tax awareness for gamers who may earn in-game currency. The company emphasizes the significance of receiving proper tax guidance, ensuring that individuals understand their reporting responsibilities for online earnings.

H&R Block becomes the first tax company to launch an immersive experience on popular gaming platform Roblox, effectively tapping into a vast audience of Gen Z gamers.

The campaign aims to educate young adults about tax obligations, potentially increasing awareness and driving new customer engagement.

This innovative approach to advertising meets Gen Z where they are, aligning the brand with their interests and preferences away from traditional marketing methods.

H&R Block emphasizes its expertise in helping users navigate complex tax situations, reinforcing its reputation as a trusted leader in tax preparation services.

The press release focuses heavily on a gaming initiative that may distract from H&R Block's core tax preparation services, potentially alienating traditional customers who expect a more conventional approach to tax assistance.

The emphasis on targeting Gen Z through gaming may imply that H&R Block is acknowledging a younger demographic's lack of awareness about tax obligations, suggesting a gap in knowledge that may reflect poorly on the company's ability to reach and educate clients effectively.

There is a risk that the messaging about tax implications for gamers could cause confusion or concern among users, particularly those unfamiliar with tax laws, which could lead to negative perceptions of the company’s reputation for expertise in tax-related matters.

What is H&R Block's new tax-themed gaming experience?

H&R Block has launched an immersive tax-themed experience within Roblox games Mega Mansion Tycoon and Club Roblox for users aged 18 and older.

Why is H&R Block targeting Gen Z gamers?

Gen Z gamers, who make up a large portion of Roblox's audience, may be unaware of their tax obligations regarding in-game earnings.

How does the H&R Block gaming experience work?

Users interact with 30-second H&R Block videos to earn exclusive avatar items and engage with a branded in-game tax office.

What tax implications do gamers need to know?

Gamers can incur tax obligations if they earn over $600, which must be reported to the IRS on Form 1099-NEC.

How can H&R Block assist gamers with their taxes?

H&R Block provides expert help to gamers for properly reporting income and maximizing potential tax refunds based on their unique situations.

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block (NYSE: HRB), the company that pioneered the tax preparation category 70 years ago, has launched a highly immersive, tax-themed experience ​with​in​ popular Roblox games Mega Mansion Tycoon and Club Roblox – the first-ever tax company to do so – for users ages 18 and older. The timing couldn’t be better as young adult Gen Z gamers may be unaware of their current tax obligations, and that their 2025 activity could trigger a 1099 form next year.





H&R Block offers an immersive gaming experience that is authentically additive in the following ways:







With Max’s help, players can complete tasks allowing them to level up – illustrating how it’s better with Block, and that H&R Block makes the tax process easy and convenient, no matter the complexity of the gamer's situation.









WHY GAMING







For H&R Block, the most trusted company in tax prep, the addressable audience for potential gaming taxpayers is huge: more than half of 85M+ Roblox’s daily active users are Gen Z, engaging across community-created and brand-created content and immersive experiences. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, in late 2023, the share of Gen Zers in the workforce surpassed Baby Boomers for the first time.





“At H&R Block, our purpose is to provide help and inspire confidence for our clients – and that often means showing up authentically in and on the platforms about which they are passionate,” said Jill Cress, Chief Marketing and Experience Officer, H&R Block. “Gaming and taxes are an unlikely pairing, which is exactly why we created a tax-themed gaming experience on Roblox. We have found that Gen Z is skeptical of traditional advertising, and they expect more from companies than just promoting products. By integrating into Roblox, we are meeting this generation where they are, reminding them that tax season is here – and we are here to help."







TAXES + GAMING







In the real world, outside the gaming universe, H&R Block is ensuring all avid gamers, including Roblox users, are aware of potential tax implications of receiving in-game currency.





“Gamers may not realize that some of their online activities where they earn money can be taxable,” said Andy Phillips, Vice President, H&R Block’s The Tax Institute. “If their online earnings are more than $600, that income will generally be reported to the IRS on Form 1099-NEC.”





Form 1099-NEC is used to report non-employee compensation. A breakdown of its purpose follows:









For taxpayers



: This form is typically issued to independent contractors, freelancers, and other self-employed individuals. This form will show the gross amount paid to that person during the year.



: This form is typically issued to independent contractors, freelancers, and other self-employed individuals. This form will show the gross amount paid to that person during the year.





For tax reporting



: Recipients will use this information to properly report the income on their tax return. If they are conducting a business, the recipient will generally report the income on Schedule C, along with any allowable expenses. If the activity is more of a hobby, there are special rules for how to report hobby income and expenses.







Gamers receiving a Form 1099-NEC for the first time may need help in determining if their activity rises to the level of a trade or business or looks more like a hobby. This may be a good opportunity to work with a tax professional to ensure the income is properly reported, and any allowable expenses are deducted.





No matter how or what hardworking Americans do to make a living, they can be confident that H&R Block’s unmatched expertise will maximize their refund



1



. To learn more about H&R Block’s tax preparation services, many ways to file, and year-round financial support, visit hrblock.com. For media assets, visit maximize their refund



1



. To learn more about H&R Block’s tax preparation services, many ways to file, and year-round financial support, visit



hrblock.com



. For media assets, visit



hrblock.com/tax-center/newsroom



or for a downloadable Tax Season 2025 media kit, visit



https://www.hrblock.com/tax-center/media-kit/tax-season-2025/



. And for helpful tips and information, follow us on



TikTok



,



Instagram



, and



Facebook



.







About H&R Block







H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global





tax preparation services





,





financial products





, and





small-business solutions





. The company blends digital innovation with human expertise and care as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time and also be better with money using its mobile banking app,





Spruce





. Through





Block Advisors





and





Wave





, the company helps small-business owners thrive with year-round bookkeeping, payroll, advisory, and payment processing solutions. For more information, visit





H&R Block News





.











H&R Block Contacts:











Media Relations:









Heather Woodard, (816) 379-2568,





heather.woodard@hrblock.com









Media Desk:





mediadesk@hrblock.com













Investor Relations:









Colby Brown, (816) 854-4559,



colby.brown@hrblock.com







Jordyn Eskijian, (816) 854-5674,





jordyn.eskijian@hrblock.com

































