H&R Block Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - H&R Block Inc. (HRB) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $302.27 million, or $1.96 per share. This compares with $222.70 million, or $1.36 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, H&R Block Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $315.22 million or $2.05 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.9% to $1.03 billion from $1.05 billion last year.

H&R Block Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $302.27 Mln. vs. $222.70 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.96 vs. $1.36 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.88 -Revenue (Q4): $1.03 Bln vs. $1.05 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.