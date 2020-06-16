H&R Block Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - H&R Block Inc. (HRB) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $463.46 million, or $2.39 per share. This compares with $884.77 million, or $4.32 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, H&R Block Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $583.57 million or $3.01 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 22.3% to $1.81 billion from $2.33 billion last year.

H&R Block Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $583.57 Mln. vs. $897.29 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.01 vs. $4.39 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.61 -Revenue (Q4): $1.81 Bln vs. $2.33 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.