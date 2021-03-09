H&R Block Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for H&R Block Inc. (HRB):

-Earnings: -$232 million in Q3 vs. -$128 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.27 in Q3 vs. -$0.66 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, H&R Block Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$214.53 million or -$1.17 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$1.29 per share -Revenue: $308 million in Q3 vs. $519 million in the same period last year.

