H&R Block Inc. Q2 Loss Decreases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - H&R Block Inc. (HRB) announced Loss for second quarter that decreased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$189.76 million, or -$1.33 per share. This compares with -$223.58 million, or -$1.45 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, H&R Block Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$179.93 million or -$1.27 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$1.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.6% to $179.08 million from $166.41 million last year.

H&R Block Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$189.76 Mln. vs. -$223.58 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$1.33 vs. -$1.45 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$1.56 -Revenue (Q2): $179.08 Mln vs. $166.41 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.10 to $4.30 Full year revenue guidance: $3.530 to $3.585 Bln

