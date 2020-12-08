H&R Block Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for H&R Block Inc. (HRB):

-Earnings: -$222 million in Q2 vs. -$184 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.17 in Q2 vs. -$0.93 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, H&R Block Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$205.93 million or -$1.09 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.94 per share -Revenue: $177 million in Q2 vs. $161 million in the same period last year.

