H&R Block Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for H&R Block Inc. (HRB):

-Earnings: $91.26 million in Q1 vs. -$150.25 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.47 in Q1 vs. -$0.74 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, H&R Block Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $107.73 million or $0.55 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.50 per share -Revenue: $601.03 million in Q1 vs. $150.36 million in the same period last year.

