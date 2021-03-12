H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 15, 2021

H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HRB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that HRB has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of HRB was $20.77, representing a -1% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.98 and a 83.97% increase over the 52 week low of $11.29.

HRB is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Sea Limited (SE) and Johnson Controls International plc (JCI). HRB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.39. Zacks Investment Research reports HRB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 305.95%, compared to an industry average of -3.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HRB Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to HRB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HRB as a top-10 holding:

AGFiQ Hedged Dividend Income Fund (DIVA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DIVA with an increase of 13.49% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HRB at 1.15%.

