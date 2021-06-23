H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 24, 2021

H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HRB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.85% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $24.26, the dividend yield is 4.45%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HRB was $24.26, representing a -7.51% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.23 and a 85.97% increase over the 52 week low of $13.05.

HRB is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) and Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON). HRB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.15.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HRB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

