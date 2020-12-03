H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 04, 2020

H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 04, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 04, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HRB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that HRB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.46, the dividend yield is 5.63%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HRB was $18.46, representing a -26.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.11 and a 63.51% increase over the 52 week low of $11.29.

HRB is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Sea Limited (SE) and TAL Education Group (TAL). HRB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.22. Zacks Investment Research reports HRB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 299.76%, compared to an industry average of 15.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HRB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

