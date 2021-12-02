H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 03, 2021

H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 03, 2022. Shareholders who purchased HRB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that HRB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $23.13, the dividend yield is 4.67%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HRB was $23.13, representing a -12.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.51 and a 55.13% increase over the 52 week low of $14.91.

HRB is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) and Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG). HRB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.32. Zacks Investment Research reports HRB's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as -28.05%, compared to an industry average of 7.5%.

