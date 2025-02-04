H&R Block, Inc. Repurchases $190 Million of Shares and Reaffirms Fiscal 2025 Outlook

H&R Block repurchased $190 million of shares and reaffirmed its fiscal 2025 outlook amid flat revenue results.

H&R Block, Inc. announced its fiscal Q2 results for 2025, highlighting a share repurchase of $190 million for 3.2 million shares, reflecting strong confidence in its stock's long-term value. The company reaffirmed its full year outlook, expecting revenues between $3.69 to $3.75 billion and adjusted diluted earnings per share ranging from $5.15 to $5.35. Despite flat total revenue of $179.1 million compared to the previous year, the company faced an increase in operating expenses, leading to a pretax loss of $312.3 million. Officials express preparedness for the tax season and confidence in delivering strong results for the remainder of the fiscal year.

Potential Positives

Repurchased 3.2 million shares for $190 million, signaling confidence in the company's long-term value and commitment to shareholder returns.

Reaffirmed fiscal 2025 revenue outlook, projecting a range of $3.69 to $3.75 billion, indicating management's confidence in future performance.

Since 2016, the company has returned over $4.4 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, demonstrating a strong commitment to capital allocation and shareholder value.

Potential Negatives

Total revenue for the second quarter was flat compared to the prior year, indicating potential stagnation in business growth.

Total operating expenses increased by $25.8 million, outpacing revenue growth and raising concerns about cost management.

Net loss from continuing operations increased significantly, with loss per share worsening from $(1.33) to $(1.79), highlighting deteriorating financial performance.

FAQ

What financial results did H&R Block report for Q2 2025?

H&R Block reported total revenue of $179.1 million for Q2 2025, flat compared to the prior year.

How much did H&R Block spend on share repurchases?

H&R Block repurchased 3.2 million shares for $190 million during the second quarter of fiscal 2025.

What is H&R Block's outlook for fiscal 2025?

The company reaffirms its revenue outlook to be between $3.69 to $3.75 billion for fiscal 2025.

When will H&R Block hold its conference call for Q2 results?

The conference call is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET on February 4, 2025, for analysts and investors.

What are the adjusted EPS expectations for H&R Block in FY 2025?

Adjusted diluted earnings per share are expected to be between $5.15 and $5.35 for fiscal year 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release





— Repurchased $190 Million of Shares—









— Reaffirms Full Year Outlook —







KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) (the "Company") today released financial results



1



for its fiscal 2025 second quarter ended December 31, 2024.





"I am pleased with our performance in the first half of the year," said Jeff Jones, president and chief executive officer. "We are reaffirming our fiscal 2025 outlook, and are well prepared to deliver this tax season and in the second half of the fiscal year."







Fiscal 2025 Second





Quarter Results and Key Financial Metrics







"We are on track for the year and we are well positioned to deliver strong results," said Tiffany Mason, chief financial officer. "During the second quarter, we repurchased 3.2 million shares for $190 million, reflecting our confidence in the long-term value of our stock and our commitment to delivering shareholder returns."





For the second quarter, the Company delivered total revenue of $179.1 million, which was flat to the prior year. Increases in revenue from Wave and international tax preparation were offset by lower interest and fee income on Emerald Advance



®



due to a decrease in loan originations.





Total operating expenses of $472.4 million increased by $25.8 million as expected, primarily due to higher tax professional and corporate wages, increased healthcare costs, an increase in occupancy costs and the timing of marketing expenses versus the prior year.





Pretax loss increased by $29.4 million to $312.3 million.





Loss per share from continuing operations



2



increased to $(1.79) from $(1.33) and adjusted loss per share from continuing operations



2



increased to $(1.73) from $(1.27), due to a higher net loss and fewer shares outstanding as a result of share repurchases, which are accretive to earnings per share on a full-year basis.







Capital Allocation







The Company reported the following related to its capital structure:







Repurchased and retired 3.2 million shares at an aggregate price of $190.5 million, or $58.65 per share in the second quarter.



Repurchased and retired 3.2 million shares at an aggregate price of $190.5 million, or $58.65 per share in the second quarter.



The Company has approximately $1.1 billion remaining on its $1.5 billion share repurchase program.







Since 2016, the Company has returned more than $4.4 billion to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases, buying back over 43% of its shares outstanding



3



.







Fiscal Year 2025 Outlook Reaffirmed







The Company continues to expect:







Revenue to be in the range of $3.69 to $3.75 billion.



Revenue to be in the range of $3.69 to $3.75 billion.



EBITDA



4



to be in the range of $975 million to $1.02 billion.



EBITDA to be in the range of $975 million to $1.02 billion.



Effective tax rate to be approximately 13%, resulting in a one-time benefit to EPS of approximately 50 cents.



Effective tax rate to be approximately 13%, resulting in a one-time benefit to EPS of approximately 50 cents.



Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share



4



to be in the range of $5.15 to $5.35.









Conference Call







The Company will host a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss second quarter 2025 results at 4:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, February 4, 2025. To join live, participants must register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI06a7e8ddc07544a6853995c1fe75ea2c. Once registered, the participant will receive a dial-in number and unique PIN to access the call. Please join approximately 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.





The call, along with a presentation for viewing, will also be webcast in a listen-only format for the media and general public. The webcast can be accessed directly at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qdeqpgfd and will be available for replay 2 hours after the call is concluded and continuing for 90 days.







About H&R Block







H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation services, financial products, and small-business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with human expertise and care as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time, and be better with money using its mobile banking app, Spruce. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small-business owners thrive with year-round bookkeeping, payroll, advisory, and payment processing solutions. For more information, visit H&R Block News.







About Non-GAAP Financial Information







This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial information. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, please see the section of the accompanying tables titled "Non-GAAP Financial Information."







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words or variation of words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "commits," "seeks," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "targets," "would," "will," "should," "goal," "could" or "may" or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements provide management's current expectations or predictions of future conditions, events or results. All statements that address operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future are forward-looking statements. They may include estimates of revenues, client trajectory, income, effective tax rate, earnings per share, cost savings, capital expenditures, dividends, share repurchases, liquidity, capital structure, market share, industry volumes or other financial items, descriptions of management’s plans or objectives for future operations, products or services, or descriptions of assumptions underlying any of the above. They may also include the expected impact of external events beyond the Company’s control, such as outbreaks of infectious disease, severe weather events, natural or manmade disasters, or changes in the regulatory environment in which we operate. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and reflect the Company's good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance or events. Furthermore, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions, factors, or expectations, new information, data or methods, future events or other changes, except as required by law. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to a variety of economic, competitive and regulatory factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that are described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recently completed fiscal year in the section entitled "Risk Factors" and additional factors we may describe from time to time in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You may get such filings for free at our website at https://investors.hrblock.com. In addition, factors that may cause the Company’s actual estimated effective tax rate to differ from estimates include the Company’s actual results from operations compared to current estimates, future discrete items, changes in interpretations and assumptions the Company has made, future actions of the Company, or increases in applicable tax rates in jurisdictions where the Company operates. You should understand that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors and, consequently, you should not consider any such list to be a complete set of all potential risks or uncertainties.







1



All amounts in this release are unaudited. Unless otherwise noted, all comparisons refer to the current period compared to the corresponding prior year period.







2



All per share amounts are based on fully diluted shares at the end of the corresponding period. The Company reports non-GAAP financial measures of performance, including adjusted earnings per share (EPS), earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations, free cash flow, and free cash flow yield, which it considers to be useful metrics for management and investors to evaluate and compare the ongoing operating performance of the Company. See "About Non-GAAP Financial Information" below for more information regarding financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).







3



Shares outstanding calculated as of April 30, 2016.







4



Adjusted Diluted EPS and EBITDA from continuing operations are non-GAAP financial measures. Future period non-GAAP outlook includes adjustments for items not indicative of our core operations, which may include, without limitation, items described in the below section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Information” and in the accompanying tables. Such adjustments may be affected by changes in ongoing assumptions and judgments, as well as nonrecurring, unusual, or unanticipated charges, expenses or gains, or other items that may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations. The exact amounts of these adjustments are not currently determinable but may be significant. It is therefore not practicable to provide the comparable GAAP measures or reconcile this non-GAAP outlook to the most comparable GAAP measures.











For Further Information



























Investor Relations:









Colby Brown, (816) 854-4559, colby.brown@hrblock.com

















Jordyn Eskijian, (816) 854-5674, jordyn.eskijian@hrblock.com









Media Relations:









Teri Daley, (816) 854-3787, teri.daley@hrblock.com

















Media Desk, mediadesk@hrblock.com







































FINANCIAL RESULTS











(unaudited, in 000s - except per share amounts)

















Three months ended December 31,









Six months ended December 31,























2024



















2023



















2024



















2023















REVENUES:













































U.S. tax preparation and related services:











































Assisted tax preparation











$









48,380















$





48,342















$









91,343















$





87,605













Royalties















3,499



















5,454



















9,351



















11,155













DIY tax preparation















13,744



















13,111



















16,980



















16,959













Refund Transfers















637



















813



















1,497



















1,955













Peace of Mind® Extended Service Plan















16,145



















17,440



















39,242



















42,287













Tax Identity Shield®















4,013



















4,694



















7,922



















9,274













Other















11,824



















9,592



















25,633



















20,572













Total U.S. tax preparation and related services















98,242



















99,446



















191,968



















189,807













Financial services:









































Emerald Card® and Spruce



SM

















10,148



















11,700



















18,974



















20,333













Interest and fee income on Emerald Advance®















12,308



















15,235



















12,308



















15,533













Total financial services















22,456



















26,935



















31,282



















35,866













International















31,811



















29,569



















96,666



















90,134













Wave















26,561



















23,133



















52,964



















47,076













Total revenues











$









179,070















$





179,083















$









372,880















$





362,883













Compensation and benefits:









































Field wages















81,565



















77,795



















149,659



















140,230













Other wages















78,731



















74,671



















156,066



















146,769













Benefits and other compensation















38,402



















36,063



















77,156



















71,311



























198,698



















188,529



















382,881



















358,310













Occupancy















104,999



















101,194



















206,317



















200,479













Marketing and advertising















14,863



















11,305



















24,835



















16,786













Depreciation and amortization















29,195



















30,107



















58,026



















60,332













Bad debt















19,416



















21,754



















22,146



















26,552













Other















105,190



















93,626



















200,297



















174,182













Total operating expenses















472,361



















446,515



















894,502



















836,641













Other income (expense), net















2,744



















5,922



















14,661



















15,758













Interest expense on borrowings















(21,752









)















(21,364





)















(37,599









)















(37,234





)









Pretax loss















(312,299









)















(282,874





)















(544,560









)















(495,234





)









Income tax benefit















(69,833









)















(93,758





)















(130,673









)















(143,245





)









Net loss from continuing operations















(242,466









)















(189,116





)















(413,887









)















(351,989





)









Net loss from discontinued operations















(954









)















(639





)















(2,109









)















(1,248





)











Net loss













$









(243,420









)











$





(189,755





)











$









(415,996









)











$





(353,237





)











BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE:











































Continuing operations











$









(1.79









)











$





(1.33





)











$









(3.02









)











$





(2.44





)









Discontinued operations















(0.01









)















—



















(0.01









)















(0.01





)









Consolidated











$









(1.80









)











$





(1.33





)











$









(3.03









)











$





(2.45





)











WEIGHTED AVERAGE DILUTED SHARES

















135,563



















142,340



















137,359



















144,307













Adjusted diluted EPS



(1)













$









(1.73









)











$





(1.27





)











$









(2.89









)











$





(2.31





)









EBITDA



(1)













$









(261,352









)











$





(231,403





)











$









(448,935









)











$





(397,668





)



















































































(1)



All non-GAAP measures are results from continuing operations. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.











CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS











(unaudited, in 000s - except per share data)









As of











December 31, 2024











June 30, 2024



































ASSETS



























Cash and cash equivalents











$









320,051















$





1,053,326













Cash and cash equivalents - restricted















21,473



















21,867













Receivables, net















321,171



















69,075













Prepaid expenses and other current assets















114,658



















95,208













Total current assets















777,353



















1,239,476













Property and equipment, net















143,833



















131,319













Operating lease right of use assets















389,629



















461,986













Intangible assets, net















270,601



















264,102













Goodwill















783,286



















785,226













Deferred tax assets and income taxes receivable















281,694



















271,658













Other noncurrent assets















65,924



















65,043













Total assets











$









2,712,320















$





3,218,810















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY





























LIABILITIES:



























Accounts payable and accrued expenses











$









136,893















$





155,830













Accrued salaries, wages and payroll taxes















64,993



















105,548













Accrued income taxes and reserves for uncertain tax positions















149,255



















318,830













Current portion of long-term debt















349,611



















—













Operating lease liabilities















170,726



















206,070













Deferred revenue and other current liabilities















187,885



















191,050













Total current liabilities















1,059,363



















977,328













Long-term debt and line of credit borrowings















1,932,545



















1,491,095













Deferred tax liabilities and reserves for uncertain tax positions















292,643



















291,063













Operating lease liabilities















228,041



















265,373













Deferred revenue and other noncurrent liabilities















72,188



















103,357













Total liabilities















3,584,780



















3,128,216















COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES





























STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:



























Common stock, no par, stated value $.01 per share















1,644



















1,709













Additional paid-in capital















752,093



















762,583













Accumulated other comprehensive loss















(71,762









)















(48,845





)









Retained earnings (deficit)















(908,785









)















12,654













Less treasury shares, at cost















(645,650









)















(637,507





)









Total stockholders' equity (deficiency)















(872,460









)















90,594













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity











$









2,712,320















$





3,218,810











































































CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS











(unaudited, in 000s)









Six months ended December 31,















2024





















2023









































CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:



























Net loss











$









(415,996









)











$





(353,237





)









Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

























Depreciation and amortization















58,026



















60,331













Provision for credit losses















20,727



















21,536













Deferred taxes















(1,531









)















(35,525





)









Stock-based compensation















17,945



















17,525













Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:

























Receivables















(262,348









)















(348,833





)









Prepaid expenses, other current and noncurrent assets















2,588



















(7,395





)









Accounts payable, accrued expenses, salaries, wages and payroll taxes















(76,806









)















(58,543





)









Deferred revenue, other current and noncurrent liabilities















(45,170









)















(58,520





)









Income tax receivables, accrued income taxes and income tax reserves















(192,340









)















(180,706





)









Other, net















(733









)















1,201













Net cash used in operating activities















(895,638









)















(942,166





)











CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:



























Capital expenditures















(49,115









)















(32,708





)









Payments made for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired















(28,017









)















(27,158





)









Franchise loans funded















(17,442









)















(15,491





)









Payments from franchisees















971



















2,747













Other, net















6,110



















1,565













Net cash used in investing activities















(87,493









)















(71,045





)











CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:



























Repayments of line of credit borrowings















(100,000









)















(25,000





)









Proceeds from line of credit borrowings















890,000



















825,000













Dividends paid















(96,960









)















(89,854





)









Repurchase of common stock, including shares surrendered















(436,233









)















(378,709





)









Other, net















1,791



















4,011













Net cash provided by financing activities















258,598



















335,448













Effects of exchange rate changes on cash















(9,136









)















671













Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted balances















(733,669









)















(677,092





)









Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period















1,075,193



















1,015,316













Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period











$









341,524















$





338,224















SUPPLEMENTARY CASH FLOW DATA:



































































Income taxes paid, net (includes payments for purchased investment tax credits)











$









62,290















$





72,160













Interest paid on borrowings















33,412



















35,496













Accrued additions to property and equipment















3,798



















4,036













New operating right of use assets and related lease liabilities















47,135



















70,532













Accrued dividends payable to common shareholders















50,176



















45,273

















































(in 000s)

















Three months ended December 31,









Six months ended December 31,











NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE - EBITDA

















2024



















2023



















2024



















2023





















































Net loss - as reported











$









(243,420









)











$





(189,755





)











$









(415,996









)











$





(353,237





)









Discontinued operations, net















954



















639



















2,109



















1,248













Net loss from continuing operations - as reported















(242,466









)















(189,116





)















(413,887









)















(351,989





)









Add back:









































Income tax benefit















(69,833









)















(93,758





)















(130,673









)















(143,245





)









Interest expense















21,752



















21,364



















37,599



















37,234













Depreciation and amortization















29,195



















30,107



















58,026



















60,332



























(18,886









)















(42,287





)















(35,048









)















(45,679





)









EBITDA from continuing operations











$









(261,352









)











$





(231,403





)











$









(448,935









)











$





(397,668





)





































































































(in 000s, except per share amounts)

















Three months ended December 31,









Six months ended December 31,











NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE - ADJUSTED EPS

















2024



















2023



















2024



















2023





















































Net loss from continuing operations - as reported











$









(242,466









)











$





(189,116





)











$









(413,887









)











$





(351,989





)









Adjustments:









































Amortization of intangibles related to acquisitions (pretax)















10,910



















12,269



















22,038



















24,824













Tax effect of adjustments



(1)

















(2,539









)















(3,087





)















(5,184









)















(6,022





)









Adjusted net loss from continuing operations











$









(234,095









)











$





(179,934





)











$









(397,033









)











$





(333,187





)









Diluted loss per share from continuing operations - as reported











$









(1.79









)











$





(1.33





)











$









(3.02









)











$





(2.44





)









Adjustments, net of tax















0.06



















0.06



















0.13



















0.13













Adjusted diluted loss per share from continuing operations











$









(1.73









)











$





(1.27





)











$









(2.89









)











$





(2.31





)



















































(1)



Tax effect of adjustments is the difference between the tax provision calculated on a GAAP basis and on an adjusted non-GAAP basis.







Non-GAAP Financial Information







Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because these measures are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures for other companies.





We consider our non-GAAP financial measures to be performance measures and a useful metric for management and investors to evaluate and compare the ongoing operating performance of our business. We make adjustments for certain non-GAAP financial measures related to amortization of intangibles from acquisitions and goodwill impairments. We may consider whether other significant items that arise in the future should be excluded from our non-GAAP financial measures.





We measure the performance of our business using a variety of metrics, including earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations, adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, free cash flow, and free cash flow yield. We also use EBITDA from continuing operations and pretax income from continuing operations, each subject to permitted adjustments, as performance metrics in incentive compensation calculations for our employees.



