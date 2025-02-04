News & Insights

H&R Block, Inc. Repurchases $190 Million of Shares and Reaffirms Fiscal 2025 Outlook

February 04, 2025 — 04:15 pm EST

H&R Block repurchased $190 million of shares and reaffirmed its fiscal 2025 outlook amid flat revenue results.

Quiver AI Summary

H&R Block, Inc. announced its fiscal Q2 results for 2025, highlighting a share repurchase of $190 million for 3.2 million shares, reflecting strong confidence in its stock's long-term value. The company reaffirmed its full year outlook, expecting revenues between $3.69 to $3.75 billion and adjusted diluted earnings per share ranging from $5.15 to $5.35. Despite flat total revenue of $179.1 million compared to the previous year, the company faced an increase in operating expenses, leading to a pretax loss of $312.3 million. Officials express preparedness for the tax season and confidence in delivering strong results for the remainder of the fiscal year.

Potential Positives

  • Repurchased 3.2 million shares for $190 million, signaling confidence in the company's long-term value and commitment to shareholder returns.
  • Reaffirmed fiscal 2025 revenue outlook, projecting a range of $3.69 to $3.75 billion, indicating management's confidence in future performance.
  • Since 2016, the company has returned over $4.4 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, demonstrating a strong commitment to capital allocation and shareholder value.

Potential Negatives

  • Total revenue for the second quarter was flat compared to the prior year, indicating potential stagnation in business growth.
  • Total operating expenses increased by $25.8 million, outpacing revenue growth and raising concerns about cost management.
  • Net loss from continuing operations increased significantly, with loss per share worsening from $(1.33) to $(1.79), highlighting deteriorating financial performance.

FAQ

What financial results did H&R Block report for Q2 2025?

H&R Block reported total revenue of $179.1 million for Q2 2025, flat compared to the prior year.

How much did H&R Block spend on share repurchases?

H&R Block repurchased 3.2 million shares for $190 million during the second quarter of fiscal 2025.

What is H&R Block's outlook for fiscal 2025?

The company reaffirms its revenue outlook to be between $3.69 to $3.75 billion for fiscal 2025.

When will H&R Block hold its conference call for Q2 results?

The conference call is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET on February 4, 2025, for analysts and investors.

What are the adjusted EPS expectations for H&R Block in FY 2025?

Adjusted diluted earnings per share are expected to be between $5.15 and $5.35 for fiscal year 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$HRB Insider Trading Activity

$HRB insiders have traded $HRB stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HRB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • TONY G BOWEN (Chief Financial Officer) sold 79,259 shares for an estimated $5,165,594
  • KELLIE J LOGERWELL (VP & Chief Acct Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,846 shares for an estimated $1,155,270.
  • JEFFREY J II JONES (President & CEO) sold 9,722 shares for an estimated $613,166
  • DARA S REDLER (Chief Legal Officer) sold 9,100 shares for an estimated $583,310

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$HRB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 266 institutional investors add shares of $HRB stock to their portfolio, and 228 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release




— Repurchased $190 Million of Shares—




— Reaffirms Full Year Outlook —



KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) (the "Company") today released financial results

1

for its fiscal 2025 second quarter ended December 31, 2024.



"I am pleased with our performance in the first half of the year," said Jeff Jones, president and chief executive officer. "We are reaffirming our fiscal 2025 outlook, and are well prepared to deliver this tax season and in the second half of the fiscal year."




Fiscal 2025 Second


Quarter Results and Key Financial Metrics



"We are on track for the year and we are well positioned to deliver strong results," said Tiffany Mason, chief financial officer. "During the second quarter, we repurchased 3.2 million shares for $190 million, reflecting our confidence in the long-term value of our stock and our commitment to delivering shareholder returns."



For the second quarter, the Company delivered total revenue of $179.1 million, which was flat to the prior year. Increases in revenue from Wave and international tax preparation were offset by lower interest and fee income on Emerald Advance

®

due to a decrease in loan originations.



Total operating expenses of $472.4 million increased by $25.8 million as expected, primarily due to higher tax professional and corporate wages, increased healthcare costs, an increase in occupancy costs and the timing of marketing expenses versus the prior year.



Pretax loss increased by $29.4 million to $312.3 million.



Loss per share from continuing operations

2

increased to $(1.79) from $(1.33) and adjusted loss per share from continuing operations

2

increased to $(1.73) from $(1.27), due to a higher net loss and fewer shares outstanding as a result of share repurchases, which are accretive to earnings per share on a full-year basis.




Capital Allocation



The Company reported the following related to its capital structure:




  • Repurchased and retired 3.2 million shares at an aggregate price of $190.5 million, or $58.65 per share in the second quarter.


  • The Company has approximately $1.1 billion remaining on its $1.5 billion share repurchase program.



Since 2016, the Company has returned more than $4.4 billion to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases, buying back over 43% of its shares outstanding

3

.




Fiscal Year 2025 Outlook Reaffirmed



The Company continues to expect:




  • Revenue to be in the range of $3.69 to $3.75 billion.


  • EBITDA

    4

    to be in the range of $975 million to $1.02 billion.


  • Effective tax rate to be approximately 13%, resulting in a one-time benefit to EPS of approximately 50 cents.


  • Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

    4

    to be in the range of $5.15 to $5.35.




Conference Call



The Company will host a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss second quarter 2025 results at 4:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, February 4, 2025. To join live, participants must register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI06a7e8ddc07544a6853995c1fe75ea2c. Once registered, the participant will receive a dial-in number and unique PIN to access the call. Please join approximately 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.



The call, along with a presentation for viewing, will also be webcast in a listen-only format for the media and general public. The webcast can be accessed directly at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qdeqpgfd and will be available for replay 2 hours after the call is concluded and continuing for 90 days.




About H&R Block



H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation services, financial products, and small-business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with human expertise and care as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time, and be better with money using its mobile banking app, Spruce. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small-business owners thrive with year-round bookkeeping, payroll, advisory, and payment processing solutions. For more information, visit H&R Block News.




About Non-GAAP Financial Information



This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial information. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, please see the section of the accompanying tables titled "Non-GAAP Financial Information."




Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words or variation of words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "commits," "seeks," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "targets," "would," "will," "should," "goal," "could" or "may" or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements provide management's current expectations or predictions of future conditions, events or results. All statements that address operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future are forward-looking statements. They may include estimates of revenues, client trajectory, income, effective tax rate, earnings per share, cost savings, capital expenditures, dividends, share repurchases, liquidity, capital structure, market share, industry volumes or other financial items, descriptions of management’s plans or objectives for future operations, products or services, or descriptions of assumptions underlying any of the above. They may also include the expected impact of external events beyond the Company’s control, such as outbreaks of infectious disease, severe weather events, natural or manmade disasters, or changes in the regulatory environment in which we operate. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and reflect the Company's good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance or events. Furthermore, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions, factors, or expectations, new information, data or methods, future events or other changes, except as required by law. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to a variety of economic, competitive and regulatory factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that are described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recently completed fiscal year in the section entitled "Risk Factors" and additional factors we may describe from time to time in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You may get such filings for free at our website at https://investors.hrblock.com. In addition, factors that may cause the Company’s actual estimated effective tax rate to differ from estimates include the Company’s actual results from operations compared to current estimates, future discrete items, changes in interpretations and assumptions the Company has made, future actions of the Company, or increases in applicable tax rates in jurisdictions where the Company operates. You should understand that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors and, consequently, you should not consider any such list to be a complete set of all potential risks or uncertainties.




1

All amounts in this release are unaudited. Unless otherwise noted, all comparisons refer to the current period compared to the corresponding prior year period.



2

All per share amounts are based on fully diluted shares at the end of the corresponding period. The Company reports non-GAAP financial measures of performance, including adjusted earnings per share (EPS), earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations, free cash flow, and free cash flow yield, which it considers to be useful metrics for management and investors to evaluate and compare the ongoing operating performance of the Company. See "About Non-GAAP Financial Information" below for more information regarding financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).



3

Shares outstanding calculated as of April 30, 2016.



4

Adjusted Diluted EPS and EBITDA from continuing operations are non-GAAP financial measures. Future period non-GAAP outlook includes adjustments for items not indicative of our core operations, which may include, without limitation, items described in the below section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Information” and in the accompanying tables. Such adjustments may be affected by changes in ongoing assumptions and judgments, as well as nonrecurring, unusual, or unanticipated charges, expenses or gains, or other items that may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations. The exact amounts of these adjustments are not currently determinable but may be significant. It is therefore not practicable to provide the comparable GAAP measures or reconcile this non-GAAP outlook to the most comparable GAAP measures.






































For Further Information




Investor Relations:

Colby Brown, (816) 854-4559, colby.brown@hrblock.com



Jordyn Eskijian, (816) 854-5674, jordyn.eskijian@hrblock.com

Media Relations:

Teri Daley, (816) 854-3787, teri.daley@hrblock.com



Media Desk, mediadesk@hrblock.com



















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































FINANCIAL RESULTS

(unaudited, in 000s - except per share amounts)



Three months ended December 31,

Six months ended December 31,





2024



2023




2024



2023


REVENUES:









U.S. tax preparation and related services:








Assisted tax preparation


$

48,380


$
48,342



$

91,343


$
87,605

Royalties



3,499



5,454




9,351



11,155

DIY tax preparation



13,744



13,111




16,980



16,959

Refund Transfers



637



813




1,497



1,955

Peace of Mind® Extended Service Plan



16,145



17,440




39,242



42,287

Tax Identity Shield®



4,013



4,694




7,922



9,274

Other



11,824



9,592




25,633



20,572

Total U.S. tax preparation and related services



98,242



99,446




191,968



189,807

Financial services:








Emerald Card® and Spruce

SM



10,148



11,700




18,974



20,333

Interest and fee income on Emerald Advance®



12,308



15,235




12,308



15,533

Total financial services



22,456



26,935




31,282



35,866

International



31,811



29,569




96,666



90,134

Wave



26,561



23,133




52,964



47,076

Total revenues


$

179,070


$
179,083



$

372,880


$
362,883

Compensation and benefits:








Field wages



81,565



77,795




149,659



140,230

Other wages



78,731



74,671




156,066



146,769

Benefits and other compensation



38,402



36,063




77,156



71,311





198,698



188,529




382,881



358,310

Occupancy



104,999



101,194




206,317



200,479

Marketing and advertising



14,863



11,305




24,835



16,786

Depreciation and amortization



29,195



30,107




58,026



60,332

Bad debt



19,416



21,754




22,146



26,552

Other



105,190



93,626




200,297



174,182

Total operating expenses



472,361



446,515




894,502



836,641

Other income (expense), net



2,744



5,922




14,661



15,758

Interest expense on borrowings



(21,752

)


(21,364
)



(37,599

)


(37,234
)

Pretax loss



(312,299

)


(282,874
)



(544,560

)


(495,234
)

Income tax benefit



(69,833

)


(93,758
)



(130,673

)


(143,245
)

Net loss from continuing operations



(242,466

)


(189,116
)



(413,887

)


(351,989
)

Net loss from discontinued operations



(954

)


(639
)



(2,109

)


(1,248
)


Net loss


$

(243,420

)

$
(189,755
)


$

(415,996

)

$
(353,237
)


BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE:








Continuing operations


$

(1.79

)

$
(1.33
)


$

(3.02

)

$
(2.44
)

Discontinued operations



(0.01

)








(0.01

)


(0.01
)

Consolidated


$

(1.80

)

$
(1.33
)


$

(3.03

)

$
(2.45
)


WEIGHTED AVERAGE DILUTED SHARES



135,563



142,340




137,359



144,307

Adjusted diluted EPS

(1)


$

(1.73

)

$
(1.27
)


$

(2.89

)

$
(2.31
)

EBITDA

(1)


$

(261,352

)

$
(231,403
)


$

(448,935

)

$
(397,668
)




















(1)

All non-GAAP measures are results from continuing operations. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.






























































































































































































































































































































































































































CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited, in 000s - except per share data)

As of


December 31, 2024

June 30, 2024







ASSETS




Cash and cash equivalents


$

320,051


$
1,053,326

Cash and cash equivalents - restricted



21,473



21,867

Receivables, net



321,171



69,075

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



114,658



95,208

Total current assets



777,353



1,239,476

Property and equipment, net



143,833



131,319

Operating lease right of use assets



389,629



461,986

Intangible assets, net



270,601



264,102

Goodwill



783,286



785,226

Deferred tax assets and income taxes receivable



281,694



271,658

Other noncurrent assets



65,924



65,043

Total assets


$

2,712,320


$
3,218,810


LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY





LIABILITIES:




Accounts payable and accrued expenses


$

136,893


$
155,830

Accrued salaries, wages and payroll taxes



64,993



105,548

Accrued income taxes and reserves for uncertain tax positions



149,255



318,830

Current portion of long-term debt



349,611






Operating lease liabilities



170,726



206,070

Deferred revenue and other current liabilities



187,885



191,050

Total current liabilities



1,059,363



977,328

Long-term debt and line of credit borrowings



1,932,545



1,491,095

Deferred tax liabilities and reserves for uncertain tax positions



292,643



291,063

Operating lease liabilities



228,041



265,373

Deferred revenue and other noncurrent liabilities



72,188



103,357

Total liabilities



3,584,780



3,128,216


COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES





STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:




Common stock, no par, stated value $.01 per share



1,644



1,709

Additional paid-in capital



752,093



762,583

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(71,762

)


(48,845
)

Retained earnings (deficit)



(908,785

)


12,654

Less treasury shares, at cost



(645,650

)


(637,507
)

Total stockholders' equity (deficiency)



(872,460

)


90,594

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$

2,712,320


$
3,218,810
















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited, in 000s)

Six months ended December 31,



2024




2023







CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:




Net loss


$

(415,996

)

$
(353,237
)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:




Depreciation and amortization



58,026



60,331

Provision for credit losses



20,727



21,536

Deferred taxes



(1,531

)


(35,525
)

Stock-based compensation



17,945



17,525

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:




Receivables



(262,348

)


(348,833
)

Prepaid expenses, other current and noncurrent assets



2,588



(7,395
)

Accounts payable, accrued expenses, salaries, wages and payroll taxes



(76,806

)


(58,543
)

Deferred revenue, other current and noncurrent liabilities



(45,170

)


(58,520
)

Income tax receivables, accrued income taxes and income tax reserves



(192,340

)


(180,706
)

Other, net



(733

)


1,201

Net cash used in operating activities



(895,638

)


(942,166
)


CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:




Capital expenditures



(49,115

)


(32,708
)

Payments made for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired



(28,017

)


(27,158
)

Franchise loans funded



(17,442

)


(15,491
)

Payments from franchisees



971



2,747

Other, net



6,110



1,565

Net cash used in investing activities



(87,493

)


(71,045
)


CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:




Repayments of line of credit borrowings



(100,000

)


(25,000
)

Proceeds from line of credit borrowings



890,000



825,000

Dividends paid



(96,960

)


(89,854
)

Repurchase of common stock, including shares surrendered



(436,233

)


(378,709
)

Other, net



1,791



4,011

Net cash provided by financing activities



258,598



335,448

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash



(9,136

)


671

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted balances



(733,669

)


(677,092
)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period



1,075,193



1,015,316

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period


$

341,524


$
338,224


SUPPLEMENTARY CASH FLOW DATA:













Income taxes paid, net (includes payments for purchased investment tax credits)


$

62,290


$
72,160

Interest paid on borrowings



33,412



35,496

Accrued additions to property and equipment



3,798



4,036

New operating right of use assets and related lease liabilities



47,135



70,532

Accrued dividends payable to common shareholders



50,176



45,273













































































































































































































































(in 000s)



Three months ended December 31,

Six months ended December 31,


NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE - EBITDA



2024



2023




2024



2023










Net loss - as reported


$

(243,420

)

$
(189,755
)


$

(415,996

)

$
(353,237
)

Discontinued operations, net



954



639




2,109



1,248

Net loss from continuing operations - as reported



(242,466

)


(189,116
)



(413,887

)


(351,989
)

Add back:








Income tax benefit



(69,833

)


(93,758
)



(130,673

)


(143,245
)

Interest expense



21,752



21,364




37,599



37,234

Depreciation and amortization



29,195



30,107




58,026



60,332





(18,886

)


(42,287
)



(35,048

)


(45,679
)

EBITDA from continuing operations


$

(261,352

)

$
(231,403
)


$

(448,935

)

$
(397,668
)




























































































































































































































(in 000s, except per share amounts)



Three months ended December 31,

Six months ended December 31,


NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE - ADJUSTED EPS



2024



2023




2024



2023










Net loss from continuing operations - as reported


$

(242,466

)

$
(189,116
)


$

(413,887

)

$
(351,989
)

Adjustments:








Amortization of intangibles related to acquisitions (pretax)



10,910



12,269




22,038



24,824

Tax effect of adjustments

(1)



(2,539

)


(3,087
)



(5,184

)


(6,022
)

Adjusted net loss from continuing operations


$

(234,095

)

$
(179,934
)


$

(397,033

)

$
(333,187
)

Diluted loss per share from continuing operations - as reported


$

(1.79

)

$
(1.33
)


$

(3.02

)

$
(2.44
)

Adjustments, net of tax



0.06



0.06




0.13



0.13

Adjusted diluted loss per share from continuing operations


$

(1.73

)

$
(1.27
)


$

(2.89

)

$
(2.31
)












(1)

Tax effect of adjustments is the difference between the tax provision calculated on a GAAP basis and on an adjusted non-GAAP basis.




Non-GAAP  Financial Information



Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because these measures are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures for other companies.



We consider our non-GAAP financial measures to be performance measures and a useful metric for management and investors to evaluate and compare the ongoing operating performance of our business. We make adjustments for certain non-GAAP financial measures related to amortization of intangibles from acquisitions and goodwill impairments. We may consider whether other significant items that arise in the future should be excluded from our non-GAAP financial measures.



We measure the performance of our business using a variety of metrics, including earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations, adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, free cash flow, and free cash flow yield. We also use EBITDA from continuing operations and pretax income from continuing operations, each subject to permitted adjustments, as performance metrics in incentive compensation calculations for our employees.






This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Stocks mentioned

HRB

