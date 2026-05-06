H&R Block Inc. Reports Advance In Q3 Income

(RTTNews) - H&R Block Inc. (HRB) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $848.78 million, or $6.61 per share. This compares with $722.92 million, or $5.32 per share, last year.

Excluding items, H&R Block Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $773.69 million or $6.02 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.3% to $2.398 billion from $2.277 billion last year.

H&R Block Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $848.78 Mln. vs. $722.92 Mln. last year. -EPS: $6.61 vs. $5.32 last year. -Revenue: $2.398 Bln vs. $2.277 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 5.10 To $ 5.20 Full year revenue guidance: $ 3.910 B To $ 3.920 B

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.