H&R Block Inc. Q4 Income Declines, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - H&R Block Inc. (HRB) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $257.82 million, or $1.89 per share. This compares with $302.27 million, or $2.05 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.9% to $1.062 billion from $1.032 billion last year.

H&R Block Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $257.82 Mln. vs. $302.27 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.89 vs. $2.05 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.062 Bln vs. $1.032 Bln last year.

