H&R Block Inc. Q1 Loss Increases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - H&R Block Inc. (HRB) reported Loss for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$172.6 million, or -$1.24 per share. This compares with -$163.5 million, or -$1.12 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, H&R Block Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$162.9 million or -$1.17 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$1.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.4% to $193.810 million from $183.800 million last year.

H&R Block Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$172.6 Mln. vs. -$163.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$1.24 vs. -$1.12 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $193.810 Mln vs. $183.800 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.15 to $5.35 Full year revenue guidance: $3.69 to $3.75 Bln

