H&R Block, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.375 per Share

H&R Block announced a quarterly dividend of $0.375, payable July 3, continuing over sixty years of dividend payments.

H&R Block, Inc. has announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.375 per share, which will be payable on July 3, 2025, to shareholders who are on record as of June 4, 2025. The company has a long history of paying quarterly dividends, doing so for over sixty years since going public in 1962. Since 2016, H&R Block has increased its dividend by 88% and has returned over $4.4 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. H&R Block offers tax preparation services, financial products, and small-business solutions, combining digital innovation with personal expertise.

Potential Positives

H&R Block declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.375 per share, reflecting the company's commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The company has consistently paid dividends for over sixty years, demonstrating long-term stability and reliability to investors.

Since 2016, H&R Block has increased its dividend by 88%, indicating strong financial performance and confidence in future earnings.

The company has returned more than $4.4 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, highlighting a strong commitment to shareholder value.

Potential Negatives

While announcing a dividend growth of 88% since 2016, the press release does not mention any revenue or profit growth, which may raise concerns about the company's overall financial health.

FAQ

What is the quarterly cash dividend announced by H&R Block?

H&R Block's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.375 per share.

When will the H&R Block dividend be paid?

The dividend will be payable on July 3, 2025, to shareholders of record as of June 4, 2025.

How long has H&R Block been paying dividends?

H&R Block has paid quarterly dividends consecutively for over sixty years since becoming public in 1962.

What is the total amount returned to shareholders by H&R Block?

The company has returned over $4.4 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases since 2016.

What services does H&R Block offer?

H&R Block provides tax preparation services, financial products, and small-business solutions with a blend of digital innovation and human expertise.

$HRB Insider Trading Activity

$HRB insiders have traded $HRB stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HRB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY J II JONES (President & CEO) sold 53,810 shares for an estimated $3,405,096

$HRB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 274 institutional investors add shares of $HRB stock to their portfolio, and 260 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) (the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.375 cents per share, payable July 3, 2025, to shareholders of record as of June 4, 2025. H&R Block has paid quarterly dividends consecutively for over sixty years since the Company became public in 1962.





Since 2016, the Company has grown the dividend 88%



and has returned more than $4.4 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.







About H&R Block







H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation services, financial products, and small-business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with human expertise and care as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time, and be better with money using its mobile banking app, Spruce. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small-business owners thrive with year-round bookkeeping, payroll, advisory, and payment processing solutions. For more information, visit H&R Block News.







Dividend growth is calculated as percentage growth from the April 2016 dividend.







