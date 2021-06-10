H&R Block (HRB) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

H&R Block, Inc. HRB is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Jun 15, after the bell. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.5%, on average.

Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $2.32 billion, indicating 28.4% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The top line is expected to have been positively impacted by rise in small business payments processing and payroll volume at Wave, increased fees from Emerald Card transactions and strength in international operations.

H&R Block, Inc. Revenue (TTM)

H&R Block, Inc. revenue-ttm | H&R Block, Inc. Quote

The consensus mark for the bottom line is pegged at $5.11, indicating year-over-year increase of 69.8%. Decline in operating expenses is expected to have benefited the bottom line.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for H&R Block this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

H&R Block has an Earnings ESP of +0.24% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Latest Performance of Some Other Service Providers

Equifax’s EFX first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.97 per share beat the consensus mark by 29.6% and increased on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $1.21 billion outpaced the consensus mark by 7.9% and rose 26.6% year over year on a reported basis as well as on a local-currency basis.

Robert Half’s RHI first-quarter 2021 earnings of 98 cents per share beat the consensus mark by 22.5% and were up 24.1% year over year. Revenues of $1.4 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 3.3% but declined 7.2% year over year on a reported basis and 7.6% on an adjusted basis.

Omnicom’s OMC first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.33 per share beat the consensus mark by 16.7% and increased 11.8% year over year. Total revenues of $3.4 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 3.6% and increased marginally year over year.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

See 3 crypto-related stocks now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.