H&R Block (HRB) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

H&R Block, Inc. HRB is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Aug 9, after the bell. The company posted an earnings beat of 17.1% in the last reported quarter.

Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $989 million, indicating a sequential decrease of 52%. The consensus mark for the bottom line is pegged at $1.26 per share, indicating a sequential decrease of 69.3%.

The expected sequential decline is mainly due to the seasonality of HRB’s business. The company’s most productive months are February, March and April; the first two are part of the previous quarter.

Overall, the company is expected to continue well in its progress with Block Horizons — a five-year strategy that focuses on using human expertise and technological infrastructure to drive innovation — in the quarter.

The strategy aims to build strong relationships with small businesses through Wave and Block Advisors, develop Emerald Card as a consumer-centric, mobile-first solution for the underbanked, and make taxation faster and more personalized through integrating human expertise with digital tools.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for H&R Block this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

H&R Block has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

H&R Block, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

H&R Block, Inc. price-eps-surprise | H&R Block, Inc. Quote

