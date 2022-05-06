H&R Block (HRB) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

H&R Block, Inc. HRB is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on May 10, after the bell. The company posted an earnings beat of 20.3% in the last-reported quarter.

Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.93 billion, indicating a sequential increase of more than 100%. The consensus mark for the bottom line is pegged at $3.51 per share against the loss of $1.02 per share reported in the prior quarter.

Quarterly results are likely to have been positively impacted by continued momentum across H&R Block’s business. Wave and Emerald Card are expected to have performed strongly in the quarter, offsetting the anticipated increase in operating expenses due to higher compensation and bank charges.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for H&R Block this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

H&R Block has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

H&R Block, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

H&R Block, Inc. price-eps-surprise | H&R Block, Inc. Quote

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few other stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:

Marqeta MQ has an Earnings ESP of +2.70% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Marqeta’s shares have lost 47.4% year to date compared with 2.4% decline of the industry it belongs to.

Matterport MTTR has an Earnings ESP of +3.70% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Matterport‘s shares have lost 74.2% year to date compared with 33.4% decline of the industry it belongs to.

Affirm Holdings AFRM has an Earnings ESP of +29.63% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Affirm‘s shares have lost 73.1% year to date compared with 29.5% decline of the industry it belongs to.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar .

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.