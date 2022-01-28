H&R Block (HRB) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

H&R Block, Inc. HRB is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Feb 1, after the bell. The company posted an earnings surprise of 25.71% in the last-reported quarter.

Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $146.7 million, indicating a sequential decline of 23.8%. The consensus mark for the bottom line is pegged at a loss of $1.28 per share, indicating a sequential expansion from the loss of 78 cents per share in the prior quarter.

Quarterly results are likely to have been negatively impacted by lower return volume. Wave and Emerald Card are expected to have performed strongly in the quarter, partially offsetting the anticipated revenue decline.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for H&R Block this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

H&R Block has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:

Clean Harbors CLH has an Earnings ESP of +7.20% and a Zacks Rank #2. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 50.5%, on average.

CLH has had a decent run on the bourses over the past year, with shares appreciating 14.6% against 9.7% decline of the industry it belongs to.

WEX WEX has an Earnings ESP of +1.21% and a Zacks Rank #3. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.6%, on average.

WEX’s shares have lost 19.9% over the past year, compared with 21.8% decline of the industry it belongs to.

S&P Global SPGI has an Earnings ESP of +1.33% and a Zacks Rank #3. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.1%, on average.

SPGI’s shares have gained28.7% over the past year, outperforming the 2.2% growth of the industry it belongs to.

