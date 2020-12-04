H&R Block (HRB) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

H&R Block, Inc. HRB is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Dec 8, before the bell. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 11.5% in the past four quarters, on average.

Expectations This Time Around

H&R Block’s financial performance in the to-be-reported quarter is expected to have been driven by digital capabilities which the company increased quickly to cope up with restrictions on working from physical premises. As a result, strength across Tax Pro Review, Tax Pro Go and Approve Online features are expected to have been reflected in the company’s top and bottom lines.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $164.3 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 2.2%. In first-quarter fiscal 2021, revenues of $601 million increased more than 100% year over year.

The consensus estimate for the bottom line stands at a loss of 93 cents, indicating wider loss than 85 cents in the year-ago quarter. In first-quarter fiscal 2020, adjusted earnings came in at 55 cents per share compared with loss of 72 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for H&R Block this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP, and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

H&R Block has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

H&R Block, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

H&R Block, Inc. price-eps-surprise | H&R Block, Inc. Quote

Performance of Some Business Services Companies

Equifax Inc. EFX reported third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $1.87 per share that beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16.2% and improved 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $1.07 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 5.9% and improved 22% year over year.

ManpowerGroup Inc. MAN reported third-quarter 2020 earnings of $1.12 per share, beating the consensus mark by 90.5% but declining more than 37.5% year over year. Revenues of $4.58 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 8.7% but declined 12.7% year over year.

IHS Markit Ltd. INFO recorded third-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of 77 cents that surpassed the consensus estimate by 11.6% and increased 15% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues came in at $1.07 billion, marginally surpassing the consensus mark but declining 4% from the year-ago quarter.

