H&R Block (HRB) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

H&R Block, Inc. HRB is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Nov 7, after the closing bell.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the past four quarters and missing once, with an average surprise of 3.5%.

Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $180.4 million, indicating a marginal rise on a year-over-year basis. The consensus mark is pegged at a loss of $1.13 per share. The company incurred a loss of 99 cents in the prior quarter.

HRB is expected to continue well in its progress with Block Horizons — a five-year strategy focusing on using human expertise and technological infrastructure to drive innovation — in the quarter. The strategy aims to build strong relationships with small businesses through Wave and Block Advisors, develop Emerald Card as a consumer-centric, mobile-first solution for the underbanked, and make taxation faster and more personalized by integrating human expertise with digital tools.

However, seasonality is likely to hurt HRB’s business. As most of the company’s clients file their tax returns in the months of February, March and April, a significant majority of revenues from income tax return preparation and related services, and products are generated in these three months. The company generally operates at a loss in the first two quarters of a fiscal year.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model conclusively predicts an earnings beat for H&R Block this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That’s exactly the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

H&R Block has an Earnings ESP of +0.60% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Other Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are some other stocks that investors may consider, as our model shows that these also have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:

National CineMedia NCMI has an Earnings ESP of +114.29% and a Zacks Rank of 2. NCMI is expected to release third-quarter earnings on Nov 7. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The company’s revenues and earnings are expected to increase 12% and 89%, respectively, from the prior-year reported levels. NCMI has an average surprise of 18.1%.

Duolingo DUOL currently has an Earnings ESP of +35.90% and a Zacks Rank of 3. DUOL is expected to release third-quarter earnings on Nov 7.

The company’s revenues and earnings are expected to rise 36.8% and 82.6% from the year-ago reported levels. DUOL has beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 69.5%.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

