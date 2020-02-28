H&R Block (HRB) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

H&R Block, Inc. HRB is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2020 results on Mar 5, after the bell.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the same in the remaining quarter, delivering a positive surprise of 1.9%, on average.

The company’s shares have decreased 8.2% over the past year, compared with 2.1% decline of the industry it belongs to.

Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $489 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 4.4%. Contribution from Wave Financial acquisition, and strong volume and share growth in both U.S. Assisted and DIY are likely to have benefited the top line.

In second-quarter fiscal 2020, revenues of $160.8 million increased 8% year over year.

The consensus estimate for the bottom line is pegged at a loss of 54 cents, indicating a decrease from a loss of 58 cents incurred in the year-ago quarter. Increased tax benefit and lower occupancy cost are likely to have offset the impacts of Wave Financial’s operating loss and technology-related expenses.

In second-quarter fiscal 2020, adjusted loss of 85 cents per share increased 2.4% year over year.

