H&R Block (HRB) Rises 21% in a Year: Here's What to Know

H&R Block, Inc. HRB has had an impressive run over the past year. The stock has appreciated 20.9%, significantly outperforming the 7.7% rally of the industry it belongs to.

What’s Behind the Rally

Commitment to shareholder returns makes H&R Block a reliable way for investors to compound wealth over the long term. The company paid $177.9 million, $186.5 million and $195.1 million in dividends in fiscal 2023, 2022 and 2021, respectively. It repurchased shares worth $550.2 million, $563.2 million and $191.3 million, respectively, in fiscal 2023, 2022 and 2021.

We believe that the main drivers of the company’s post-pandemic performance will be digital enablement of its business, client addition and retention in both Assisted and DIY, greater usage of AI, and machine learning for product improvement and expansion in small businesses.

H&R Block has a five-year strategy called Block Horizons in place, which is expected to help the company deliver sustainable revenues and operating profit growth, improve return on investments, and maintain strong balance sheet and liquidity positions.

The company is not restricted to its core business of tax preparation services. It is diversifying by adding new offerings to its tally like Refund Transfers, H&R Block Emerald Prepaid Mastercard, Peace of Mind Extended Service Plan, Tax Identity Shield, Refund Advance Loans and Small Business Financial Solutions.

H&R Block currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

