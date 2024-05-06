H&R Block (HRB) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts expect H&R Block (HRB) to post quarterly earnings of $4.66 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 11%. Revenues are expected to be $2.14 billion, up 2.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific H&R Block metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- U.S. assisted tax preparation' should come in at $1.50 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- U.S. royalties' to reach $144.68 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.7%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- U.S. DIY tax preparation' of $176.75 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- International' reaching $69.46 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Refund Transfers' will reach $123.19 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Tax Identity Shield' to come in at $8.34 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4.4% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Peace of Mind Extended Service Plan' will reach $17.24 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.9%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Interest and fee income on Emerald Advance' will likely reach $33.47 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Other' should arrive at $2.52 million. The estimate points to a change of -77% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Wave' will reach $22.52 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Emerald Card' stands at $46.01 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.7% from the year-ago quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for H&R Block here>>>



Shares of H&R Block have demonstrated returns of +1.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HRB is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.