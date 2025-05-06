H&R Block (HRB) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts forecast that H&R Block (HRB) will report quarterly earnings of $5.12 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 3.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.25 billion, exhibiting an increase of 2.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain H&R Block metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- U.S. assisted tax preparation' at $1.60 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- U.S. royalties' to come in at $133.04 million. The estimate points to a change of -6.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- U.S. DIY tax preparation' will likely reach $202.19 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- International' to reach $70.58 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.4% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Refund Transfers' will reach $116.00 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.5%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Tax Identity Shield' should arrive at $7.21 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.3%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Peace of Mind Extended Service Plan' will reach $16.71 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.6%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Interest and fee income on Emerald Advance' should come in at $19.12 million. The estimate suggests a change of -9.7% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Other' will reach $12.98 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Wave' stands at $26.30 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.5% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Emerald Card and Spruce' of $37.56 million. The estimate indicates a change of -8.8% from the prior-year quarter.



Shares of H&R Block have demonstrated returns of +12.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +11.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HRB is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

