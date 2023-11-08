H&R Block (HRB) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

H&R Block, Inc. HRB reported impressive first-quarter fiscal 2024 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Quarterly adjusted loss per share came in at $1.05 against the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.13 per share. Earnings declined 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Revenues of $183.8 million exceeded the consensus estimate by 1.9% and increased 2.1% year over year. The top line was positively impacted by a higher net average charge in the Assisted category.

H&R Block’s shares have gained 26.5% over the past six months, significantly outperforming the 0.6% rally of the industry it belongs to.

H&R Block, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

H&R Block, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | H&R Block, Inc. Quote

Other Quarterly Numbers

Revenues from U.S. tax preparation and related services came in at $90.4 million, increasing 4.7% from the year-ago figure. Revenues from Financial services came in at $8.9 million, 27% lower than the year-ago figure.

Loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization came in at $166.3 million against a loss of $171.9 million in the year-ago quarter.

H&R Block exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $427 million compared with $987 million at the end of the prior quarter. Long-term debt was $1.5 billion, in line with the previous quarter.

The company generated $335 million of cash from operating activities while capex was $13 million.

2024 Outlook

H&R Block expects revenues in the range of $3.530-$3.585 billion. The midpoint of the guided range ($3.56 billion) is the same as the current Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Adjusted EPS is projected to be between $4.1 and $4.3. The midpoint of the guided range ($4.2) is slightly above the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.17.

EBITDA is anticipated to be between $930 million and $965 million. The effective tax rate is expected to be around 23%.

H&R Block currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Earnings Snapshots

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. IPG posted third-quarter 2023 results, wherein both earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

IPG’s adjusted earnings were 70 cents per share, which lagged the consensus estimate by 6.7%. The bottom line, however, climbed 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Net revenues of $2.31 billion fell short of the consensus estimate by 3.3%. In the year-ago quarter, IPG’s net revenues were $2.3 billion. Total revenues of $2.68 billion increased 1.5% year over year.

Equifax Inc. EFX reported lower-than-expected third-quarter 2023 results. Adjusted earnings (excluding 45 cents from non-recurring items) were $1.76 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.1%. Yet, the metric rose 1.7% from the year-ago figure.

EFX’s total revenues of $1.32 billion missed the consensus estimate by 0.7%. Nonetheless, the figure gained 6% from the year-ago figure on a reported basis and 6.5% on a local-currency basis.

Fiserv, Inc. FI reported impressive third-quarter 2023 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Adjusted earnings per share of $1.96 exceeded the consensus mark by 1% and increased 20% year over year. Adjusted revenues of $4.62 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 0.53% and jumped 8.2% year over year.

FI’s organic revenue growth was 12% in the quarter. This was driven by 20% and 6% growth in the Acceptance and Payments segments, respectively.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (IPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Equifax, Inc. (EFX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fiserv, Inc. (FI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.