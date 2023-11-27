H&R Block (HRB) Price Target Increased by 12.71% to 45.22

The average one-year price target for H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) has been revised to 45.22 / share. This is an increase of 12.71% from the prior estimate of 40.12 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 34.34 to a high of 53.55 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.11% from the latest reported closing price of 47.16 / share.

H&R Block Declares $0.32 Dividend

On November 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share ($1.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 5, 2023 will receive the payment on January 4, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.32 per share.

At the current share price of $47.16 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.71%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.37%, the lowest has been 2.49%, and the highest has been 8.40%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.27 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.30 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.23%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 911 funds or institutions reporting positions in H&R Block. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HRB is 0.20%, an increase of 9.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.11% to 149,432K shares. The put/call ratio of HRB is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lazard Asset Management holds 6,331K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,622K shares, representing a decrease of 4.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRB by 49.33% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,759K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,619K shares, representing an increase of 2.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRB by 36.42% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,737K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,704K shares, representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRB by 16.00% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,932K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,985K shares, representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRB by 15.14% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 3,844K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,726K shares, representing an increase of 3.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRB by 19.99% over the last quarter.

H&R Block Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

H&R Block, Inc. provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation, financial products, and small business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with the human expertise and care of its associates and franchisees as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time, and better manage and access their money year-round. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small business owners thrive with innovative products like Wave Money, a small business banking and bookkeeping solution, and the only business bank account to manage bookkeeping automatically.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.