H&R Block (HRB) Price Target Increased by 12.03% to 50.66

The average one-year price target for H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) has been revised to 50.66 / share. This is an increase of 12.03% from the prior estimate of 45.22 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 38.38 to a high of 58.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.14% from the latest reported closing price of 49.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 990 funds or institutions reporting positions in H&R Block. This is an increase of 79 owner(s) or 8.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HRB is 0.23%, an increase of 14.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.07% to 143,717K shares. The put/call ratio of HRB is 1.24, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,759K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,619K shares, representing an increase of 2.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRB by 36.42% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 4,738K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,331K shares, representing a decrease of 33.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRB by 82.12% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,543K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,737K shares, representing a decrease of 4.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRB by 34.49% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,783K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,932K shares, representing a decrease of 3.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRB by 36.30% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 3,777K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,844K shares, representing a decrease of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRB by 10.93% over the last quarter.

H&R Block Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

H&R Block, Inc. provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation, financial products, and small business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with the human expertise and care of its associates and franchisees as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time, and better manage and access their money year-round. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small business owners thrive with innovative products like Wave Money, a small business banking and bookkeeping solution, and the only business bank account to manage bookkeeping automatically.

