H&R Block (HRB) Price Target Decreased by 25.45% to 41.82

The average one-year price target for H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) has been revised to $41.82 / share. This is a decrease of 25.45% from the prior estimate of $56.10 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $52.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 39.68% from the latest reported closing price of $29.94 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 880 funds or institutions reporting positions in H&R Block. This is an decrease of 203 owner(s) or 18.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HRB is 0.19%, an increase of 5.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.97% to 141,476K shares. The put/call ratio of HRB is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,360K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,364K shares , representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRB by 5.84% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,314K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,230K shares , representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRB by 9.05% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 4,286K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,094K shares , representing an increase of 4.47%.

FTHNX - Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-Cap Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 4,211K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,392K shares , representing a decrease of 4.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRB by 9.67% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 3,403K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,593K shares , representing an increase of 23.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRB by 20.78% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

