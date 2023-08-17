H&R Block (HRB) Gains 9.7% After Beating Q4 Earnings Estimates

H&R Block, Inc. HRB reported impressive fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Shares have soared 9.7% since the earning release on Aug 15 owing to the better-than-expected results and impressive earnings per share (EPS) guidance for 2024.

Adjusted EPS is projected to be between $4.1 and $4.3, the midpoint ($4.2) of which is above the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of EPS of $4.1.

Fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted EPS of $2.05 (excluding 9 cents from non-recurring items) surpassed the consensus estimate by 8.5%. Earnings rose 43.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Revenues of $1.03 billion also exceeded the consensus estimate by 2% but decreased 1.7% year over year. The top line was positively impacted by a higher net average charge in the Assisted category.

H&R Block, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

H&R Block, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | H&R Block, Inc. Quote

Other Quarterly Numbers

Revenues from U.S. tax preparation and related services came in at $913.16 million, declining slightly from the year-ago figure. Revenues from Financial services came in at $16.5 million, 25.9% lower than the year-ago figure.

EBITDA for the reported quarter came at $422.82 million, 21.9% higher than the year-ago figure. This compares favorably with our expectation of an EBITDA of $408 million, up 17.6% year over year. EBITDA margin expanded 790 basis points (bps) year over year to 40.9%. This compares with our expectation of an EBITDA margin of 40.3%, up 730 bps year over year.

H&R Block exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $986.98 million, compared with $909.1 million at the end of the prior quarter. Long-term debt and line of credit borrowings were $1.48 billion, in line with the previous quarter.

H&R Block generated $323.45 million of cash from operating activities while capex was $13 million.

2024 Outlook

H&R Block expects revenues in the range of $3.530-$3.585 billion. The midpoint of the guided range ($3.56 billion) lies below the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.57 billion.

EBITDA is anticipated to be between $930 million and $965 million. The effective tax rate is expected to be around 23%.

H&R Block currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

